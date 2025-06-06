Court, Lands Commission Uphold Oyarifa’s Claim to Modern Dairy Farm Lands

The Agbawe families of Oyarifa in the Greater Accra Region have firmly reaffirmed their legitimate claim to the Modern Diary Farm lands, despite challenges from neighboring communities like Danfa, Kweiman, and Amrahia.

The Oyarifa family insists that any suggestion denying their rights to the Diary Farm lands is unfounded, as official documents fully support their ownership.

In an exclusive interview with journalists, Mr. Enoch Quaye, representing the lawful Attorney Holder, Mrs. Rose Hamilton of the Agbawe Family of Oyarifa of Modern Dairy Farm Land, stated that media reports claiming the Oyarifa people have no rights to the lands are inaccurate and misleading.

The Rep of Mrs. Rose Hamilton of the Agbawe Family of Oyarifa narrated that the Agbawe Family of Oyarifa was added to the plan of the lands after they went to court to file for an extension of time, which was granted.

“Before we were added to the proprietary plan of claimant of the Kwei-man, Amahia Diary Farms with the lands Commission, we made our lawyers to write a proper claim on behalf of the family to the Lands Commission, we were made to present our map to ensure that we were part of the said land.

“It was discovered that we were entitled to 760.1 arcs LDV No.606, but we were given 130.5 arcs,” he explained.

Mr. Quaye further revealed that the government, through the Lands Commission, facilitated the return of the Modern Dairy Farm land to the Agbawe Family of Oyarifa.

He stated that the family had a meeting on the 25th of November 2020 with the then Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Honourable Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh who granted 40% of the land to the Agbawe Family of Oyarifa.

According to Mr. Quaye, the claim to the Modern Diary Farm lands was contested not only by Oyarifa but also by the people of Amanfrom and Boteyman, among others.

However, Agbawe Family of Oyarifa’s land documentation was superior, securing their ownership.

He emphasized that all claims are supported by legal documents and warned against anyone attempting to instigate conflict in the area.

A petition has also been filed with the National Security and the Inspector General of Police regarding the activities of individuals allegedly scheming to disrupt peace in the community.

Addressing the demolition incident on May 29, 2025, Mr. Quaye explained that it resulted from a misunderstanding among family members, which inadvertently affected innocent residents. He assured that corrective measures are underway to resolve any mishaps that may have occurred.

According to him, three towns, namely Kweiman, Amrahia, and Danfa took them and Lands Commission to court “to place an injunction on us over the lands, and they were overthrown, and the case was awarded in our favour, and this warranted the Kweiman chief to even file a discontinuation of the case.”

Mr. Quaye disclosed that their lands measure up to 760.81 acres on the land’s commission plan, but Oyarifa was given just 130.05 acres, which they accepted.

The Rep of Mrs. Rose Hamilton of the Agbawe Family of Oyarifa also stated that Prince Mensah Sowah, purporting himself to also have power of Attorney from the La Agbawe Mantse, should be ignored because the same Agbawe Mantse Miyemliniaba Nii Adjei Asua Oweeni Il “renewed our power of Attorney after the demise of his predecessor Nii Adjei Kpobi Asaawa, in April 2020.”

He questioned the basis on how another Attorney can be prepared in 2023, for another person, since the substantive one they hold has not been revoked.

Mr. Quaye, therefore, emphasized that he is still the one who engages with the government concerning the Modern Dairy Farm Lands belonging to the Agbawe family of Oyarifa.