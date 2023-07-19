Court of Appeal dismisses Quayson’s stay of proceedings application

Gyakye Quayson’s application for a stay of proceedings in his trial at the High Court has been struck out by the Court of Appeal.

Last week, the lawyers representing the embattled Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency sought a stay of proceedings at the High Court, aiming to have the Court of Appeal review a decision by the trial judge to hear the case on a daily basis. However, their plea was rejected.

Following the High Court’s refusal, Mr. Quayson appealed to the Court of Appeal to overturn the ruling, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

The MP is currently facing trial at the High Court in Accra on charges of forgery and perjury