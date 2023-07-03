Court of Appeal reverses High Court decision to restart Opuni’s case from scratch

The Court of Appeal has unanimously overturned an Accra High Court’s decision to restart the trial of former Ghana Cocoa Board CEO, Dr. Stephen Opuni.

Presiding judge Kwasi Anokye Gyimah, who replaced retired Justice Clemence Honyenugah, deemed it unfair to proceed with the case due to existing allegations.

However, Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame appealed the High Court’s decision, arguing that a fresh start would violate the principles of a fair trial.

On Monday, July 3, the Court of Appeal granted the Attorney-General’s application and overturned the previous ruling.

Justice Gyimah, known for being tough and principled, has been replaced by Justice Aboagye Tandoh from the Winneba High Court.

Dr Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing trial for allegedly causing financial loss worth over GH¢217 million to the state.