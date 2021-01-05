President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says it is good that the opposition has chosen the legal path to seek redress on matters related to the last general election.

He said the legal step was a better option, rather than the pockets of violence that came up after the declaration of the 2020 election results.

In his last State of the Nation Address to the Seventh Parlaiment of the Fourth Republic on Tuesday in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said he would not in any way become the head of the country through a flawed electoral process.

The opposition National Democratic Congress has gone to the Supreme Court to seek to overturn the results of the last general election at which President Akufo-Addo was declared the winner.

The President however noted that the December 7, 2020 elections was free, fair and transparent, and appreciated Ghanaians for endorsing him as President for a second term.

“I am grateful to the Ghanaian people for four more years to consolidate the gains we have made over the last four years,” he said to an applause and shouts of “four more” from the conference tent where Parliament sat for the occasion.

The President, who started his address with a call for a minute silence to honour late former President Jerry John Rawlings, said though he and his government inherited a moribund economy from his predecessor in 2017, with diligence and pragmatic economic and social policies, the fortunes of Ghana had been turned around.

He said that during his tenure, Ghana’s economic fundamentals had seen tremendous progress, leading to stability and growth, resulting in growing investor confidence in the country.

President Akufo-Addo said though the coronavirus pandemic had its toll on the country’s socio-economic performance, he was upbeat that the Government would continue to continue to implement its policies and programmes to make the nation more prosperous.