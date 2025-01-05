Court-Ordered Recount Declares Patrick Yaw Boamah Winner of Okaikwei Central Parliamentary Seat

Patrick Yaw Boamah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been officially declared the winner of the Okaikwei Central parliamentary seat after a final court-ordered recollation of votes.

The new results confirm his return to Parliament, following weeks of legal challenges and disputes over the seat.

In the final tally, Boamah garnered 21,099 votes, narrowly defeating National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Abdulai Abu Baba Sadiq, who received 19,868 votes. The total valid votes cast stood at 40,467, with 198 rejected ballots. The recollation came after discrepancies in the initial vote count led to the court’s decision to order a fresh review of results from 31 polling stations in the constituency.

This victory is a significant win for the NPP, which had been involved in a legal battle after Baba Sadiq was initially declared the winner on December 9, 2024, with a slim margin. The NPP contested the results, citing irregularities in the collation process. The court’s decision to order the recollation of votes marked a turning point in the ongoing legal dispute.

Although the recollation process confirmed Boamah’s victory, the NDC has expressed its dissatisfaction with the outcome. The party maintains that the original results reflected the true will of the electorate and has vowed to challenge the court’s decision. The case now rests in the hands of the legal system, with further proceedings expected in the coming weeks.

The political tension surrounding the Okaikwei Central seat highlights the deeply divided nature of Ghanaian politics, where every vote counts and disputes over electoral outcomes can have significant consequences. As the NDC prepares to contest the results, the situation remains fluid and underscores the ongoing challenges facing the country’s democratic processes.