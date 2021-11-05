Court orders arrest of NAM 1 and two others

The Adentan Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1, and two others for failing to appear before it.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, adjourned the matter sine die.

It, however, ruled that the accused persons, whenever arrested should be brought to the Court.

The Court, earlier gave the accused persons two days to appear before it, however, they were absent when the matter was called on Thursday.

Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Menzgold, Gabriel Kwamigah, aka Gabby, and Eric Amponsah Bediako, aka Cana, have been charged with conspiracy to defraud by false pretenses.

The GNA gathered that the accused persons were being held over the purchase of vehicles estimated at $210,000 from a businessman.

Mr Yaw Dankwah, the defense counsel for the accused, who was in court, informed the Court that the accused persons were on their way to court and objected to the processes filed by the prosecution in respect of the matter.

The counsel was of the view that the said criminal summons should be served personally on the accused and argued that Nana Appiah Mensah had never been associated or worked with the company, the Police claimed was being operated by Kwamigah, the second accused.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, who held brief of Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, said due process was followed in serving the accused persons.

The trial judge said the accused persons had deliberately declined to appear in court and only sending their lawyer to court.

The Court, therefore, issued bench warrant for their arrest.

The Adentan Circuit Court, on November 2, this year, gave the accused persons two days to appear before it.

This was after their lawyer had informed the Court, that accused persons were not within the jurisdiction and that they were in Tamale.

As a result, defense counsel prayed the Court to give them two weeks to appear before it.

The Court declined and gave them two days.