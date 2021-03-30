An Accra High Court has given a beautician who was jailed over the distribution of fake nude pictures of an actress, 21 days to file her appeal processes before it.

Chantel Nunekpeku, the beautician who out of jealousy doctored and distributed the nude images of her boyfriend’s former girlfriend was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court in the year 2018.

This was after Chantel had changed her plea from not guilty to guilty.

Soon after Chantel changed her plea, the court which was then presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku handed down the sentence.

Chantel’s boyfriend Kayode Kalode, a music producer had pleaded not guilty before the Circuit Court and he was on a GHC10,000.00 bail.

Chantel after her conviction filed for bail pending the hearing of her appeal at the High Court and same was granted.

At the High Court on Tuesday March 30, 2021, lawyer for Chantel informed the court that his client was out of the jurisdiction and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has not returned to Ghana.

The High Court however ordered Chantel’s lawyer to file the appeal processes within 21 days so that the case could be heard.

The matter has been adjourned to April 30, this year.

The two (Kalode and Chantel) are said to have photo shopped the complainant’s pictures onto somebody’s nude body.

They were variously charged with offences relating to obscenity, domestic violence, emotional and psychological trauma.

The case as presented by Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo said, in 2018 that, Destina Tata, the complainant resides at Awoshie in Accra, whiles Chantel and Kolade who are in an amorous relationship reside at Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra.

The prosecution said the complainant was an ex-girlfriend of Kalode.

According to the Prosecution, on January 23, 2018, Chantel took the pictures of the complainant which she uploaded from social media and photo shopped them with somebody’s nude pictures and created the impression that the pictures were that of the complainant.

Prosecution said the pictures were then posted on Instagram and attached the complainant’s name to the pictures which went viral.

The act, according to the prosecution, caused the complainant emotional and psychological trauma thereby undermining her integrity, privacy, dignity and her worth as a human being.

According to prosecution, the complainant reported the case to the Police and Chantel and Kalode were arrested.

He said during interrogation, Chantel admitted sending photo shopped nude pictures of the complainant on to social media and that she did that out of jealousy.