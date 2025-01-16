Court Orders CID, Immigration, And Social Welfare To Retrieve Minor From Woman

A juvenile court in Accra has ordered four institutions-Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service, Director General of DOVVSU, and the Criminal Investigation Department(CID) and the Social Welfare, to take steps to prevent to retrieve a minor in the custody of Ms Karen Baaba Sam and also prevent her from traveling out of the country with the child.

The directive follows temporary custody granted to Mr Kwadwo Adje (father ) over by the court, which Baaba Sam has flouted.

The story is that temporary care and custody were granted to the applicant (Kwadwo Adjei) with access granted to the respondent (Karen Baaba Sam) to be visiting the minor.

The child was in the care of the applicant pending the final determination of the suit when the mother went for the child to spend time with during the yuletide.

However, despite the due time for the child to be in school, Baaba Sam has blatantly defied the orders of the court and has unlawfully kept the child without clear and express orders from this court.

The Court therefore ordered the Ghana Police Service, CID Division, Headquarters, Accra last Tuesday to retrieve and prevent the respondent from traveling outside Accra with the child.