Court Orders EC to Complete Collation of Outstanding Results in Ablekuma North Constituency

The High Court has directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to complete the collation and declare the results from 62 outstanding polling stations in the Ablekuma North constituency, following a legal challenge by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The court issued a prerogative order of mandamus, compelling the EC to finalize the results after concerns emerged that the incomplete collation could significantly influence the outcome of the parliamentary race.

The Ablekuma North constituency, which comprises 281 polling stations, has seen a partial collation of results from 219 stations, with an additional 54 polling centres considered. However, the remaining 62 polling stations were not included in the final tally, prompting the NPP to take legal action, arguing that the partial results were incomplete and therefore invalid.

The NPP contended that the delay in collating the remaining results was not justifiable, emphasizing the need for full transparency and fairness in the electoral process. The party argued that the incomplete declaration of the results could distort the true reflection of voters’ choices and undermine the credibility of the election.

In response, the EC defended its position, stating that it had declared the results in order to ensure the safety of its officials amid potential unrest. However, the court ruled that safety concerns could not override the constitutional mandate of completing the collation process. The EC was further instructed to carry out the task with transparency, as the legal obligation to fully tally results takes precedence.

This ruling comes at a crucial moment, with the outcome of the Ablekuma North parliamentary race still uncertain. The incomplete results have favored Ewurabena Aubynn, the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but the outstanding 62 polling stations could dramatically alter the final results.

The court’s decision highlights the importance of procedural integrity in Ghana’s electoral process. It underscores the need for the Electoral Commission to follow legal procedures and ensure that all polling station results are accurately collated and declared. This ruling also reinforces the role of the judiciary in safeguarding the democratic process, ensuring that no part of the electoral process is rushed or ignored.

Additionally, the court has instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide adequate security during the collation process to prevent any disturbances that could further delay the completion of the electoral exercise.

The development in Ablekuma North is one of several legal challenges involving the EC’s handling of election results. Similar court orders were issued in the case of Tema Central, where the NPP had sought judicial intervention. The successful enforcement of these court rulings will likely set precedents for ensuring accountability in future electoral processes.

As the EC prepares to adhere to the court’s directive, the political landscape in Ablekuma North remains tense. Both the NPP and NDC are closely monitoring the situation, understanding that the final outcome could dramatically alter the balance of power in the current parliamentary makeup.