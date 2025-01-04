Court Orders Electoral Commission to Finalize Tema Central Results by January 6

In a decisive move to bring closure to the prolonged electoral dispute in Tema Central, the High Court has instructed the Electoral Commission (EC) to finalize the collation and declaration of results from two outstanding polling stations in the constituency.

This ruling, issued on January 4, has set a firm deadline for the EC to announce the final results by January 6, 2025.

The decision comes after significant delays that have sparked uncertainty and frustration among voters and political parties alike. Tema Central, which has become a flashpoint in the wake of the December 7, 2024 parliamentary elections, has seen both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) lay claim to victory. With this order, the High Court aims to resolve the deadlock that has overshadowed the final determination of the parliamentary representative for the constituency.

The court’s directive also extends to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), instructing the police to implement security measures to safeguard the process. This is seen as an essential step in ensuring the collation proceeds without further disruptions, which have plagued the electoral process in the past month.

The situation in Tema Central is emblematic of the broader electoral challenges facing Ghana. Disagreements over the results led to several legal interventions, including the Supreme Court’s annulment of re-collated results in four constituencies, including Tema Central, due to violations of the candidates’ rights to a fair hearing. These legal challenges, combined with reported threats to the life of the Returning Officer in Tema Central, have complicated what should have been a routine post-election procedure.

The NPP’s successful mandamus application to compel the EC to conclude the results process reflects both the party’s determination and the broader sense of urgency to put the electoral uncertainties to rest. Given the significance of Tema Central, a constituency that has been a battleground between the two major political parties, the finalization of the results is critical not only for local governance but also for national political stability.

Both the NPP and NDC continue to monitor the situation closely, and the completion of the results will likely have ripple effects on the broader political climate as Ghana approaches a new phase in governance with President-elect John Mahama set to take office. The political landscape is heavily shaped by these disputes, and as tensions mount, the hope is that the court’s ruling will provide the clarity and closure needed to move forward.

With the January 6 deadline fast approaching, all eyes are now on the Electoral Commission and the security agencies to ensure the final declaration is conducted smoothly. This ruling underscores the critical importance of transparent and timely electoral processes, which are essential to maintaining public trust in Ghana’s democracy.