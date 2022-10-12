Court orders okada rider to sign bond of good behavious

A 23-year-old Okada Rider who was nabbed with a locally manufactured pistol loaded with four rounds of AA cartridges, has been ordered to sign a bond to be of good behavior for one year.

The Accra Circuit Court also seized the gun and ordered that it should be sent to the Police Armoury.

Benwub Kojo, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of firearms and ammunitions without authority.

Prosecution led by Inspector Daniel Danku narrated that the complainants are Police officers from the Accra Regional Headquarters Visibility Team positioned at Kinbu Traffic Light.

Inspector Danku told the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bight Acquah that Kojo resided at Haatso in Accra.

On September 30, this year, at about 11:20am, the accused person was riding a red Royal 125 model motorbike with registration number M-22GR-2-17 with a small bag hanging around his neck.

Prosecution said on reaching the Kinbu Traffic light, Kojo saw the Police officers on duty, and he exhibited some signs of fear.

The prosecutor said accused was stopped and when searched, one locally manufactured pistol loaded with four rounds of AA cartridges was retrieved.

Kojo was arrested and handed over to the Police Regional Criminal Investigation Department for investigations.

Prosecution said accused person in his caution statement claimed ownership of the gun.