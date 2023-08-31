Court orders OSP to return Cecilia Dapaah’s seized money within 7 days

An Application by the office of the Special Prosecutor to freeze bank accounts and assets of former Minister of sanitation and water resources Cecilia Dapaah has been thrown out.

Justice Edward Twum in his ruling held that he finds no reasonable ground for which the OSP froze the bank accounts of the respondent.

The court further held that the freezing of the accounts was done without any legal basis and the court in the interest of fairness, cannot confirm the freezing of those accounts as it was not done fairly.

On the seizure of monies discovered in the home of Cecilia Dapaah, the court held that the OSP did not provide any justifiable grounds for its decision to seize the monies discovered in the home of Cecilia Dapaah.

The court further noted that the actions of the Office of the Special Prosecutor in freezing the accounts of Madam Cecilia Dapaah and seizing monies discovered in her home was reactionary in response to public sentiments and not based on any investigative done by the OSP.