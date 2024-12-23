Court Orders Police to Confirm Gender of Accused in Visa Fraud Case

An Accra Circuit Court has directed the police to determine the gender of Christabel Suphiar Sarkodie Tuffour, an accused individual facing five counts of defrauding by false pretenses, to decide whether she should be placed in a male or female cell.

The order came after Tuffour, a radiologist, appeared in court for allegedly defrauding 15 individuals of a total amount of €42,889, £8,500, US$5,000, and GHC230,000. She allegedly promised to assist the victims in obtaining visas to Germany and Canada but failed to deliver.

Tuffour claimed to have handed the money to an accomplice, Ebenezer, who denied receiving any funds. The issue of her gender arose when she refused a police inspection, leading to confusion in court, where she was initially addressed as male. Due to this uncertainty, the court instructed the police to clarify her gender.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ramatu Asumah, revealed that the complainants were young individuals seeking better opportunities abroad. Tuffour, who had studied in Europe, falsely claimed to have worked with the German Immigration Service in Frankfurt and, together with Ebenezer—who had no experience in travel or tourism—deceived the complainants into believing they could help them secure visas.

Ebenezer introduced the complainants to Tuffour, reinforcing the illusion of legitimacy. Tuffour provided some victims with her bank account details, while others made payments directly to her during meetings in Osu and at the Lancaster Hotel. She also arranged a fake marriage to Kwasi Gyimah at the La Nkwantanang District Court, falsely claiming it would help secure a spousal visa upon her return to Germany.

Through these fraudulent schemes, Tuffour successfully obtained large sums of money from the 15 victims. After her arrest, she admitted in her caution statement to handing the funds to Ebenezer, although he denied receiving them.