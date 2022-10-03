Court orders Police to follow up on disclosures for AG’s advice in Murdered Canadian Case

An Adentan District Court has asked the police to follow up on the reports on disclosures forwarded to a bank and some telecommunication companies in respect of the murder of Frank Kofi Osei.

Osei was gruesomely murdered allegedly at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra after visiting and spending the night at his girlfriend’s residence at Ashalley Botwe School Junction.

Safina Mohammed Adizatu, aka Safina Diamond, a student and girlfriend of Osei is currently standing trial with Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, a Technical Officer at the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research, over the murder of Osei.

When sitting resumed at the court on Monday, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Ebenezer Addo told the court that at the last sitting, the police forwarded disclosures to some banks and telecommunication companies and that they were yet to receive the reports.

Chief Inspector Addo who held brief said he was optimistic that the police would receive the reports by the next adjourned date.

The court told the police not to “waste everybody’s time,” and ordered them to get the reports and ensure that a duplicate docket was forwarded to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

The matter has been adjourned to October 25.

Safina and Arku have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder.

The Court has declined to take their pleas.

The two accused persons have been remanded into lawful custody by the court presided over by Mrs Linda Amissah.

The case of the prosecution is that Safina was a 23-year-old level 100 student of the University of Ghana and Arku, a Technical officer at CSIR. Kumasi

The prosecution said Osei, now deceased, was a Ghanaian domiciled in Canada, who was in Ghana on vacation.

It said on July 24, 2022, Osei visited Safina, his finance, who resided at Ashalley Botwe School Junction, Accra, and decided to spend the night there.

According to the prosecution, at night, Safina and Arku together with others yet to be identified, stabbed Osei Several times with a knife on his chin, jaw, back and strangled him to death.

Safina and Arku cleaned the blood, while the deceased was in the room for 24-hour period.

It said the accused persons allegedly later dragged the deceased from the first floor of the storey building through the staircase and dumped him at the gate of the house where the deceased had parked his car.

On July 26, 2022, at about 0400hours, Safina called a Police Officer saying that her boyfriend visited her and had died in her room.

The court further heard that the said Police Officer called a Patrol Team, which rushed to the scene and found the body of the deceased lying at the gate of Safina’s house, but Safina and Arku were nowhere to be found.

It said the Police, however, traced Safina to her family house at Ashalley Botwe School Junction and apprehended her.

According to the prosecution, Arku who escaped after the act, was also traced, and picked up.

The prosecution said efforts were being made to arrest the other accomplices.