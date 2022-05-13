Court orders the deletion of names of Sunyani East elected polling station executives

A Sunyani High Court has ordered the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to delete the names of the newly-elected polling station executives and electoral area coordinators in the Sunyani East Constituency from its database.

On May 4, 2022, four disgruntled members of the Party in the Constituency – Richmond Owusu Sekyere, Bernard Adjei Ameyaw, Coleman Kontor Adasi and Charity Acquaye Darkoaa, filed a suit at the Court.

An accompanying affidavit filed by Moses Kofi Obath of the Asempa Chambers, a Sunyani-based legal firm and Counsel for the plaintiffs, sought relief from the Court.

The defendants included Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Frank Musah Damtarl, the former Sunyani East Constituency Chairman, and Christian Gyabaa Yeboah, a member of the Party.

Others were Felicia Appiah, I.K Amankwah, John Nketsia, Edwin Kofi Dake, Kate Nana Yaa Amponsah Agyare and Nathaniel Bartholomew Incoom, all members of the Party in the Constituency.

At its sitting in Sunyani on Wednesday, the Court, presided by Mr Douglas Seidu, further directed the Party to set aside an album, purportedly compiled by the Party’s Constituency Executives, which was used for the conduct of the supposed elections.

Addressing a news conference after the Court’s ruling, Mr Maxwell Mahama, the Sunyani East Communications Officer of the Party, explained that according to the NPP Constitution, until the polling stations and electoral area coordinators’ elections were held, the party could not conduct any election for constituency executives.

“So it baffles us when we heard the party has conducted constituency elections at a fuel filling station and elected new executives for the constituency,” he said.

”These elections based on the political parties Act 574, section 17(2) ought to have been conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC).

“But the EC declined an invitation by the Party in the Constituency to supervise the elections and this tells you that the elections are injuncted,” he added.

Mr Mahama said the party was waiting for the court to determine and settle the matter before it could take any concrete and final decision on the conduct of elections in the constituency.

It, therefore, urged the party members to remain calm.