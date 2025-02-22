Court Orders Unconventional Notification in Ghana Election Dispute Amid Parliamentary Immunity Debate

A Koforidua High Court has authorized unconventional methods to serve legal documents to Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh, following a petition by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to overturn the constituency’s 2024 election results.

The case, which accuses the Electoral Commission (EC) of excluding key polling station tallies to the detriment of NDC candidate Selorm Philibert Fummey Amenorpe, underscores simmering tensions over electoral integrity and parliamentary privilege.

With Annoh-Dompreh—also the Majority Chief Whip—reportedly unreachable for direct service, the court greenlit a 10-day substituted notification campaign across multiple platforms. Notices will be posted at the Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Koforidua High Courts, broadcast on local radio station Fawe FM, displayed at five community information centers, pinned to public notice boards, and delivered to the constituency’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) office. The order invokes constitutional protections shielding MPs from personal service interruptions during parliamentary sessions, a provision critics argue risks delaying accountability.

The NDC’s petition alleges that omitted results from unspecified polling stations skewed the outcome in Annoh-Dompreh’s favor. While the EC has yet to publicly address the claims, the case’s adjournment to March 2025 raises questions about the pace of electoral justice. Legal experts note that Ghana’s election dispute framework, designed to resolve challenges within six months, now faces strain as this timeline stretches into a two-year wait—a delay opponents claim benefits incumbents.

Annoh-Dompreh, a four-term MP and influential NPP figure, has not commented on the case. His party has dismissed the petition as a “fishing expedition,” accusing the NDC of undermining confidence in Ghana’s electoral system. However, governance analysts highlight broader concerns: the substituted service ruling tests the balance between parliamentary immunity and citizens’ right to timely legal redress.

The use of community radio and public boards to notify an MP also spotlights Ghana’s evolving legal landscape, where traditional service methods clash with modern realities. “This isn’t just about one election,” said Kofi Abotsi, a constitutional law professor. “It’s about ensuring no officeholder is beyond the reach of justice, even as we respect their legislative duties.”

As the case inches forward, its implications ripple beyond Nsawam-Adoagyiri. With Ghana’s 2024 elections still fresh, the petition’s outcome could set precedents for how courts handle delays in serving high-profile officials—and whether electoral grievances can withstand the slow grind of legal machinery. For now, the battle hinges on a simple question: Can justice be heard over the noise of politics?