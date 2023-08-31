Court questions OSP – Why do you seize money belonging to Cecilia Dapaah and husband?

An Accra high court has questioned office of the special prosecutor on why their office seized money belonging to cecilia dapaah and husband .

The court also asked the OSP what shows that the money seized is for Cecelia dapaah and not the husband .

The court has then mandated the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to return the money seized to Cecilia and her husband within a period of seven days.

The former Sanitation Minister found herself entangled in a legal dispute when her assets were seized by the OSP. However, the court has overturned this action, directing the OSP to return the confiscated funds to her.

The OSP is investigating Madam Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.

In the wake of the startling revelation of stolen funds by her domestic staff, the Office of the Special Prosecutor embarked on a comprehensive search of the minister’s residences, prompted by the staggering amounts that were reported stolen.

Startling details later emerged from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, that a substantial sum of US$590,000 in cash was unearthed during the search conducted at the Abelemkpe residence of the former Minister.

Concurrently, an astounding amount of GHC2.730,000 in cash was also discovered at the same address.

The Special Prosecutor took immediate action, seizing these substantial cash sums as crucial evidence to support the ongoing investigation.

The OSP subsequently froze the accounts of the former minister’s cedi and dollar accounts pending further investigations.