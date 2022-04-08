Court remands 2 Burkinabes for filming a military detachment in Tumu

By
GNA
-
0
jail bars

Two Burkinabes have been remanded by the Tumu magistrate court for filming the military detachment in Tumu.

The two, Yaago Yashi, 17 and Zuregele Abdul Basit, 18 were summoned before the Tumu District Magistrate Court presided over by His Lordship Ernest Yao Agbenya who remanded the two into Police Custody to reappear on 20th April 2022 to allow investigations as to why foreign nationals filmed a security zone.

They were charged with Offensive Conduct.

According to Chief Inspector Gideon Mensah, the Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Police who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency in Tumu, the Security Officials at the 10 Mechanized Infantry Battalion, Tumu detachment arrested and brought them to the Tumu Police Station, where they were interrogated, and the mobile phone used in capturing the scene ceased while the vehicles and the Tricycle were all detained.

Chief Inspector Ohene said it was illegal to film security zones without permission and advised the public to be security conscious.

 

 

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here