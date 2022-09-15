Court remands 25-year-old farmer for having sex with 6-year-old girl

A 25-year-old farmer has been remanded into Police custody for allegedly having sex with a six-year-old girl at Agbogboloshie in Accra.

Joshua Boyour is said to have lured the victim into his room when she went to play with her friends at the accused person’s house.

Boyour has pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

The Gender Based Violence Court at the Police headquarters presided over by Mrs Abena Amponsah Boasi, has adjourned the matter to September 28.

It further tasked the Prosecution to file disclosures for trial to commence.

Prosecuting Detective Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor narrated that the complainant was a 34-year-old trader residing at Dansoman and father of the victim.

He said the victim’s mother worked at Agbogboloshie in Accra and that Boyour resided at Agbogboloshie.

According to the Prosecutor, on September 9, this year, at about 7:30 pm, the victim went to play with her friends at where the accused person resided and the accused allegedly lured the victim to his room, undressed her and had sex with her.

The prosecution said Boyour after the act, warned her not to disclose it to her parents.

The prosecutor said when the victim went home, the complainant detected that the victim was walking differently and when she was quizzed, she said it was the accused person who had sex with her.

A report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Accra and the complainant was given a medical report to seek medical care for the victim.

The prosecution said as soon as the medical report was submitted, Boyour was nabbed by the Police.