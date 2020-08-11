An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two persons into police custody over alleged car snatching.

Benjamin Essel, 27, barber and Kwame Boanor, 40, farmer, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and robbery.

They would make their next appearance on August 21.Meanwhile, their accomplice, only named as Ken, was currently at large.

Police Chief Inspector William K. Boateng, told the Court that Mr Patrick Adu, the complainant, was a driver and resident of Nyamekye Junction- Darkoman, Accra whilst Essel lived at Asofan and Boanor, Santor.

He said Mr Adu had put up his Toyota Rav4 vehicle on sale for GH¢120,000.00, adding that on February 22, 2020, the two in the company of Ken called the complainant on phone to express interest in the said car.

Chief Inspector Boateng said the accused persons lured the complainant to the Fiesta Hotel at the Dzorwulu Traffic Light, Accra under the pretext of test driving the car.

In the course of the test drive, Boanor changed from the nearside to take over the driving and as the complainant had almost taken his seat at the front, Boanor sped-off and he fell into a nearby drain (gutter).

Prosecution said Mr Adu shouted for help but nobody came to his aid and the accused persons took away the car.

He later lodged a formal report with the Airport Police and on July 1, 2020, whilst following the case, Mr Adu met Boanor at the Criminal Investigation Department’s office, where he identified him, leading to his arrest.

Chief Inspector Boateng said Essel was also arrested and during investigation, they initially denied the offences but later confessed that they stole the car and gave it to Ken at Ameriya near Pokuase, where he lived.

They further told the Police that Ken was the one who made the call to complainant and they robbed him of the RAV4.