Court remands businessman over alleged landguard activities

The District Court in Ashaiman has remanded a businessman into police custody for allegedly engaging in land guard activities.

The businessman, 34-year-old Nathaniel Alabi is also alleged to have discharged guns in town.

The Prosecution told the court that both complainant Stephen Derry and the accused, Nathaniel Alabi, reside at Santeo near Adjei Kojo.

On September 22, 2022, the complainant reported to Ashaiman Divisional Criminal Investigation Department (CID), that on September 19, 2022, whiles at Santeo, the accused wielding a gun and in the company of some young men came to his vicinity.

He allegedly terrorized them, the inhabitants by firing of the gun to the effect that, the land on which the inhabitants are belongs to him and ordered everyone to either vacate the land or renegotiate with him.

On September 22, 2022, the accused was arrested in connection with a similar case at Katamanso Police Station where the two weapons which the accused used on September 19, 2022, were retrieved from him, the case is being investigated.

The Prosecution told the court reason for reminding the accused that upon his arrest, there was information that other victims were yet to come and that if released would interfere with the investigation.

Also, the police was unable to conclude their investigation within the stipulated 48 hours and that it would be unconstitutional to continue to keep him in police custody.

The Prosecution went on to state that the severity of the offence that falls in the jurisdiction of the Circuit Court and considering that the judge has been transferred and a relieve was yet to report to hear the case, became prudent to be remanded.

Counsel for the accused argued that the offence committed by the accused and others are all bailable and that his client was not a person who would flee from the jurisdiction.

That, there were persons of substance ready to stand surety for the accused but the Magistrate insisted that he be remanded to reappear on Friday, September 30, 2022, to enable the police to conclude the investigation for the appropriate court to hear the case.