Court remands Child thief into police custody

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has remanded Jonhson Amadi into police custody for allegedly attempting to steal a three-year-old girl Belinda Agbevi.

The case was adjourned to September 9, 2022, for further investigations.

The court presided over by Mr. Richard Anku Delali remanded the accused after a plea of not guilty was entered for him.

Chief Inspector Samuel Apreweh, prosecuting, said the complainant Melody Azamu, 35 is a trader and resident of Ashaiman Taboo-line, while the accused Amadi is a labourer who resides at Katamanto, Accra.

Chief Inspector Apreweh said the complainant’s daughter by name Belinda Agbevi is three years old.

According to the prosecution on August 11, 2022, at about 1400 hours the complainant’s child was playing in the neighbourhood, when a witness in the case suddenly heard the child crying.

The prosecution said when the witness came out, she saw the accused holding the child’s hand and moving her away, whiles the crying persists.

The prosecution said the witness raised an alarm which attracted people to the scene, the accused was, therefore arrested, and later handed over to the Ashaiman Police.

Upon interrogation, the accused said he and two others came from Tudu, Accra to Ashaiman on board a certain Taxicab whose registration number is unknown to him to steal a child for money rituals, but his accomplices escaped during his arrest.