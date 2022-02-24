Court remands four land guards over unlawful damage, threat of death

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded four persons believed to be land guards into police custody for allegedly causing damage to spinning machines, canopies, chairs and tables.

The value of the items is unknown.

Emmanuel Ahene, alias “Offeimedia,” Stephen Nii Kwei Laryea, alias “Waakye,” Samuel Ofori Otchie, alias “Holy,” and Noah Aquah, alias “Mantse,” are also being held for threat of death and offensive conduct.

They have denied conspiring to intentionally cause unlawful damage, threat of death and offensive conduct and are to remain in custody for one week.

The police are after other accomplices numbering eight: Asafoatse Ataatie, Ataa Yaw Oshipi, Gyan alias “Top,” Korley Tse, alias “Shark,” Ofoe, Joshua, alias “Landguard,” Nii Offei III and Nukman Kwame Agbo, who are on the run.

Police Inspector Eric Pobee told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that Mr Daniel Nii Ardey Tagoe, the Complainant was the Head of family for Nii Ardey Nkpa clan of Kokrobite, Tuba and Langma.

He is a resident of Dansoman, Accra.

The prosecution said Ahene, Laryea, Ofori Otchie and Acquah claimed to be residents of Kokrobite but their places of abode were not known to the Police.

It said on January 6, 2022, an announcement was made at the Kokrobite Information Center that Nii Tagoe, the head of family of Nii Ardey Nkpa, would address the community on a ruling from the High Court, Accra dated December 20, 2021.

The prosecution said on January 07, 2022, whiles Nii Ardey Nkpa family was preparing a meeting place close to the Pentecost Church premises to host the Kokrobi Nii Ardey Nkpa family, Ahene upon hearing the announcement, allegedly organised and led a group of land guards, including Laryeh, Otchie, Acquah and the eight others now at large, to the event centre wielding pump action guns and other offensive weapons to disrupt the meeting.

It said they verbally issued death threats at the event centre that they would kill the head of family, Daniel Nii Ardey Tagoe, should he come to Kokrobitey that day.

The prosecution said the accused persons again allegedly issued a video footage, which was circulating on social media to prove their intention to kill Daniel Nii Ardey Tagoe.

Abene, the prosecution said, went ahead and commanded his group to damage the canopies, chairs, tables, and the spinning machines at the event centre.

It said Otchie, alias “Holy”, Korley, and Ofoe now at large were seen wielding pump action guns and they shot indiscriminately in the air, scaring all who were gathered at the event.

The Court heard that three days later, a complaint was lodged at the Regional CID/Accra and upon intelligence the accused persons were arrested at their hideout at Kokrobite.

During investigation, Otchere admitted the offence and mentioned Nii Offei III as the one who gave him the orders to stop the event.

The four were charged with the offences and put before court.