Court Remands Man Over Unlawful Possession Of Narcotic drugs

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 36-year-old man into police custody over an alleged unlawful possession of narcotic drugs.

Kwasi Azumah has denied the charge and he is to make his next appearance on March 31,2022.

The Court did not take his plea as it awaits the forensic laboratory report on the quantity of the dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drug which was seized from him.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusu Appiah that the accused is a mason and resident of Kawukudi.

Prosecution said on March 11, 2022, personnel from the Nima Police led by the Nima District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Mr I. K Amemo embarked on an operation to flush out criminals in the community.

He said during the operation, the team spotted Azumah at Kawukudi cutting and offering for sale dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.

Prosecution said Azumah was arrested together with the exhibit.

Police Chief Inspector Ahiabor said further search conducted at the area led to the retrieval of another slap of dried leaves also suspected to be narcotic drugs.

Prosecution said during interrogation, the accused person stated that it was given to him by a friend called Scorpion, but he failed to lead Police to arrest that friend.