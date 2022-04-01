Court Remands Nigerian For Luring Trafficked Colleague Into Sex Trade

A 25-year-old unemployed Nigerian who lured her colleague to Ghana to engage in prostitution has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Angel Ubah, unemployed charged with use of a trafficked person, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh convicted the accused on her own plea and deferred sentence to April 1.

The court further ordered the Police to conduct pregnancy test on the accused.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah narrated that, Blessing Ekele, is the complainant in the matter.

He said the accused and the complainant are Nigerians, and reside at Obinim Guest House at Agyiriganor Junction, Accra.

Chief Inspector Anquandah said in February this year the accused together with her syndicate in Nigeria known as Chioma and Adah, conspired to recruit, transport and traffic the complainant from Nigeria to Ghana.

Prosecution said on her way, the accused told the victim that there are jobs in Ghana and when she arrived in the country the accused took her from Spintex to Obinim Guest House.

Mr Anquandah said the following day the accused informed the victim that the job she promised her did not exist except to engage in prostitution of which the victim made it known to the accused that her culture bars her from engaging in prostitution and it was a taboo and that anytime she engages in that she would either go mad or die.

The prosecution said the accused insisted that the victim engage in prostitution.

He said the victim engaged in the eliciting for one week and rendered an account of GHC200 from the proceeds.

Prosecution said due to the risk involved, the victim ran away from the guest house, and lived like a destitute for one week until a good Samaritan came to her rescue and took her to the Police station and a report was made and the accused arrested.