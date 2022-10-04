Court remands Nkwanta South shooting suspects into prison custody

Nkwanta South magistrate court presided over by Mr Joseph Evans Anang Okrokpa has remanded John Nana Sei, the 43- year-old accused of committing murder into prison custody.

The plea of the suspect was not taken but will return to court in two weeks.

Narrating the facts to the court, Police Inspector Bright Nkansah prayed the court to grant the order to remand the suspect for Police to conclude their investigation and forward the duplicate case file to the director of public prosecution’s office for legal advice.

Inspector Nkansah narrated that, John Nana Sei (suspect) and his accomplices yet to be identified, currently on the run armed with offensive weapons including pump action guns allegedly fired indiscriminately into an area called Alhaji Bench in the community and killed one Mr Joseph Tatule Boagi, a 27- years-old and wounded others.

He said suspect was arrested over communal clash at Nkwanta South from a hideout for his alleged role in the killing of a man and injuring six others now on admission.

The prosecutor told the court that, during arrest of the suspect Police retrieved one pump action gun loaded with 27 cartridges and two knives.

The prosecutor asked the accused to remand the Police to have ample time to complete the investigations, which was granted.