Court remands painter for stealing ECG meter

A 48-year-old painter who allegedly stole an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) meter has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

Francis Ametame is also said to have internationally and knowingly interfered with the supplier’s distribution system, meter or any equipment of ECG by removing an electricity installed meter without authority.

Ametame, who was charged with internationally interfering with supplier’s distribution system, meter or any equipment and stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah remanded the accused person into Police custody to reappear on June 8, 2023.

The facts as presented by Mr Paul Assibi Abariga, the prosecutor, was that the complainant Mr Samuel Obonsey is a caretaker of a house at Malejor while the accused person resided at Malejor.

The prosecution said on May 16, 2023, at about 0230 hours, the complainant together with his neighbours arrested the accused person with an ECG meter and a black bag containing electrical tools to Malejor Police station.

It said the complainant stated that at about 0230 hours, his light suddenly went off and decided to check his meter.

The prosecution said on reaching where the meter had been mounted, he saw the accused person scaling his fence wall.

It said the complainant ran after the accused person and with the help of his neighbours, the accused person was arrested.

The prosecution said on May 20, 2023, the case was referred to the ECG investigation unit for further action.

It said during investigation, the accused person admitted the offence in his caution statement and informed the Police that he went to the complainant’s house with one Julius to remove the meter but Julius upon seeing the complainant coming ran and left him behind.

The prosecution said the accused person could not lead the Police to the said Julius.

It said information received from Oyibi Police station indicated that, during December 2022, the accused person gave five ECG meters to one Bright Amenyo who was an electrician to sell for him but when Bright realized that they were stolen meters, he took it to the Police station and reported the accused person.

The prosecution said when the accused person had the information he was wanted, he went into hiding.

It said when the accused person was arrested Bright came to indentify him to the Police as the one who gave him the meters to sell it for him.