Court remands porter into police custody over iPhone Robbery

A Porter together with others now at large, who robbed a student of his GHS5000 iPhone Pro Max at knifepoint, has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Abdul Wahab aka Stone boy, one Oblitey and two others now at large have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

Wahab has denied the charges.

He is expected to reappear on September 12 before the Court presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Tosu.

Prosecuting Police Inspector Josephine Lamptey narrated that the complainant Desmond Adaworomah resided at Bonatsire in the Oti Region while Wahab resided at the Spintex Lorry station, near Accra Mall and he solicited passengers for commercial vehicles at the station.

Inspector Lamptey said on Sunday August 21, this year, at about 5:00pm, the complainant arrived in Accra from Bonatsire and alighted at Spanner Bus Terminal to ascertain directions to his brother’s residence at Spintex

In the process, prosecution said the complainant met a young man for directions to his brother’s residence. The complainant handed over his iPhone to the young man so he could talk his brother for further directions.

Prosecution said the young man after collecting the phone, started walking away with the phone towards Accra Mall.

The prosecutor said the complainant followed the young man and Wahab, together with one Oblitey and another attacked the complainant.

Prosecution said one of the men pulled out a knife on the complainant and they collected his backpack containing his personal effect and cash in the sum of GHS800.

It said a seller at the lorry station assisted him and he identified Wahab.

On August 22, this year, Prosecution said a report was made to the Police at Airport and at about 5:00pm, same day, the complainant spotted Wahab.

Prosecution said the complainant called his brother and they mobilised and managed to arrest Wahab who was escorted to the Airport Police.

Prosecution said Wahab however denied his involvement in the crime in his caution statement.

Wahab however admitted he witnessed the incident and that he could lead the Police to nab the complainant’s attackers at their hideout at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

On August 28, this year, Wahab led the Police to a slum behind the VIP Station at Circle known as Tuobodom but he could not identify anyone to the Police.