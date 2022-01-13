Court remands restaurant worker over alleged murder

Godsway Ablorde, 27, a female restaurant worker at Woe near Angloga in the Volta Region, is in custody of the Angloga District Police for the alleged murder of Ami Ablorde, her colleague at the restaurant.

Godsway was arrested with the help of community members after attempting to commit suicide moments after she allegedly set the deceased ablaze, leading to her death.

A release from the Volta Regional Police Command, signed by DSP Effia Tenge, and issued to the Ghana News Agency, said preliminary investigations revealed that both suspect and deceased were workers at the restaurant but the management relieved Godsway of her duties.

It said Godsway had the suspicion that her rejection from the restaurant was orchestrated by Ami and warned management to also sack her.

The release said on January 11, 2022, at about 2000 hours, Godsway, armed with a gallon of petrol mixed with diesel, and a box of matches, allegedly went to the restaurant and poured the mixture on Ami and lighted the match.

Ami, who was then alone at the facility, struggled for her life until some good Samaritans rushed her to the Keta Government Hospital for medical attention, but she died the next morning at about 0700 hours.

The suspect was arraigned before the Anloga Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and subsequently remanded to reappear on February 24, 2022, while investigation continues.