Court Remands Spare Parts Dealer For Fraud

A Circuit Court in Ashaiman has remanded Benson Antwi, a spare parts dealer on charges of defrauding one

Jesus Agey, a Private Medical Practitioner by false pretense.

The court presided over by Mr. Richard Anku Delali, adjourned the trial of the accused for him to reappear before the court later after he pleaded not guilty to the charges of defrauding.

Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh, prosecuting, said the complainant Agey, 36- lives at Dawhenya near Ashaiman, whilst the accused Antwi also known as Kwame Benson, 41, lives at Abrepo in Kumasi.

The prosecution said on December 12, 2021, the complainant came to the Ashaiman Division, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Service, with a report that in October 2021, he gave a cash of GH₵11,000.00 being payment for a Hyundai Sonata car used engine to the accused.

Chief Inspector Aperweh said, Agey contacted the accused after seeing an online advertisement put across for the sale of assorted second-hand engines.

He said they both reached an agreement for the payment of the sum of Gh₵11,000.00 for the said engine, and Antwi thereafter directed Agey to a shop at Abossey Okai in Accra for the said engine.

Mr Aperweh said the accused further instructed the complainant to pay the agreed amount in cash to that shop attendant since he was indisposed.

Chief Inspector Aperweh said the complainant after the payment received the said engine through a courier service. The complainant on receipt tested it and realised that it was faulty.

According to the prosecution, the complainant informed the accused immediately and returned the engine to the said shop under the instructions of the accused for a replacement.

The Prosecution said the accused failed to either refund the money or replace the engine and went into hiding.

He said on February 23, 2022, the accused was arrested in Accra and brought to Ashaiman, and during the investigations, the charges were established.

The prosecution said it was unveiled during investigations that the accused had posted an advertisement on Jiji, an online platform for the sale of assorted vehicle engines being a Hyundai Sonata to defraud unsuspecting clients.

The Prosecution said the accused was, therefore, charged with the offence and put before the court.