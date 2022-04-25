Court Remands Tailor Apprentice Over Murder Of KNUST Student

The Kuntenase District court has remanded a 25-year-old tailor apprentice suspected to have murdered a level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at Sewuah in the Bosomtwe district.

Emmanuel Boateng was said to have lured the deceased, Kwaku Adu Gyamfi, a level 200 biological science student, who was his friend, into a bush and clubbed him to death over a GH¢100.00 debt he owed the deceased.

He was arrested after the body of the deceased was found in the bush and a report was made to the Esreso Police.

His plea was not taken, and he will reappear before the court presided by Mr Francis Asakena Ana-ma on May 09, this year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Eric Akwaboah, told the court that the suspect who was a close friend of the deceased and had move with him throughout the morning of that fateful day, took him to a bush near Sewuah and used a stick to hit him many times before his death.

He took away his iphone 11 pro max.

DSP Akwaboah said the Police found the deceased body with an enlarged neck and blood oozing from his nostrils.

The Police also retrieved the stick suspected to have been used by the suspect to commit the crime.

He said the Police were continuing with investigations into the matter.