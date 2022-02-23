Court remands taxi driver over theft

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a taxi driver into prison custody for alleged conspiracy to steal, stealing, unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage.

Razak Farouk, 25, is also being charged with possession of instruments intended for unlawful entry.

He has denied the offence and remanded to reappear on March 9, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Martin Acheampong told the court presided over by Mrs Baah Torsu that the complainant was the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

The prosecution said the accused person was a driver who resided at Agbogbloshie.

It said at midnight on January 12, 2022, the Counter 3 Patrol Team received a distress call to the effect that an occupant of a taxi with its occupants suspected of being thieves had parked by a house and scaled over a wall into the house.

The prosecution said the team proceeded to the scene and saw an Opel Astra with registration number GW 7509-13 parked at the location and reported it to the police.

It said the team searched the area and arrested the accused person who had a screwdriver in his possession.

The prosecution said the accused person claimed ownership of the taxi, which had two television sets and an industrial cutter.

It said investigations revealed that the accused person was in the company of one Salam, currently on the run and the two scaled over the wall of Mr George Mari Osei, an 81-year-old man.

The prosecution said the accused persons allegedly used the industrial cutter to cause damage to the old man’s burglar-proof window and stole his two television sets.

It said the accused person admitted the crime in his caution statement and led the investigation team to the crime scene.