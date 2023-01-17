Court remands Thomas Atiah for robbing patrons at Wendy Shay Concert

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody Thomas Atiah aka Tom Lee Sparta for allegedly robbing some patrons of Wendy Shay concert.

Three of Atiah’s accomplices whose nick names were only given as War leader, Bullet and Assah are said to be at large.

Charged with conspiracy to commit crime, possession of arms and ammunitions without authority and robbery, Atiah who pleaded not guilty will reappear before the Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah on January 31.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor narrated that accused person and his accomplices whose nicknames were War Leader, Bullet, and Assah, currently at large shared a common room together at a place called Borla Konkomba Market, near Agbogbloshie, Accra.

It said on January 6, 2023, Atiah and his three accomplices planned to attend the “Shay Concert” organised by Wendy Shay, a Ghanaian musician, at West Hills Mall Car Park, with the motive to rob patrons of their possession during the programme.

The prosecution said Atiah and his accomplices on January 7, 2023, running through the early hours of January 8, 2023, left the place of abode and headed to the venue of the programme.

It said the accused person and his accomplices armed themselves with a locally manufactured pistil loaded with one BB live cartridge and entered the venue of the programme.

The prosecution said between the hours of 12:00am and 1:30am on January 8, 2023, accused and his accomplices moved to the Kasoa Toll Both and started issuing instructions to people to surrender their belongings.

One of the victims, known as Richmond Okyere, who is the complainant in the case, was robbed of GHS300.00 cash, a Samsung phone valued at GHS500.00 and other valuables.

According to the prosecution, other victims were not spared by the accused person and his accomplices’ operations.

It said a police patrol team went to the scene to confront the said robbers and they fled the scene.

However, Atiah was nabbed by the Police and a locally manufactured pistol together with the BB live cartridge was retrieved from him.

The prosecution said during interrogation, Atiah told the Police that it was one Yaaba, a resident of Konkomba, who supplied them with the pistol to rob victims and they bring the booty to him “for rewards.”

It said efforts were underway to apprehend other accomplices.