Court remands trader for causing harm

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has remanded Agnes Nukru a 40-year-old trader into police custody for causing burns to a four-year-old- girl.

The case has been adjourned to April 28, for the accused to reappear before the court.

Nukru is accused of unlawfully and intentionally placing the four-year-old girl in a pan containing boiled water which caused severe burns and wounds to her private part, buttocks, and toes.

The Court also directed the prosecution to file a witness statement before the adjourned date.

The court presided over by Mr. Richard Delali Anku remanded Nukru after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Mrs. Dorothy Boadu Pepra, prosecuting said the complainant Fuseina Salifu, 32-year–old, who is unemployed resides at Official Town-Ashaiman and is a biological mother of the victim.

The fact of the case was that the accused – Nukru who also lives at Gbetslie near Ashaiman, is a sister–in–law to the complainant.

The prosecution said during September 2021, the complainant got a job at Ashaiman, and she needed to relocate so she asked the accused to take temporal custody of the victim, which she agreed.

The prosecution said some weeks later, the complainant called the accused on phone to check on them and promised to visit them, but Nukru told her not to come as they had traveled.

In December 2021, Salifu paid a surprise visit to the accused person and found out that the victim had wounds on her buttocks, vagina, and toes.

The prosecution said she confronted the accused who claimed that the victim had diarrhea, so she placed her in a pan containing boiled water as a form of medication but unfortunately the temperature of the water was high which cause the victim to sustain severe burns.

According to the prosecution, the complainant was not happy with what she saw, and the explanation offered by the accused.

The prosecution said the accused pleaded with the complainant and promised to take the victim to a hospital for treatment.

In February this year, the complainant had information that the accused did not take the victim to any hospital but to a pharmacy shop near their residence.

A complaint was later lodged with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Ashaiman which led to the arrest of the accused.

She was cautioned and after investigation, she was charged and prosecuted before court.