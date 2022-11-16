Court remands two for allegedly swindling online trader

Two persons have been remanded into Police custody for allegedly swindling an online trader of GHS33,600.

They are Razak Kudjuh Annor, a 36-year-old trader and Nii Lankai Mills Lamptey, a 39-year-old goldsmith.

A third person, Jerry Hamond, aka Zatuti, is at large.

The three accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit stealing and stealing 80 bundles of wire mesh worth GHS33,600 belonging to one Boafo Theophilus Anagmortey.

They are also facing additional charges of dishonestly receiving and fictitious trading.

The accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah held that the probability of the accused persons not turning up to stand trial was high, hence remanded them into lawful custody.

This was after prosecution led by Inspector Daniel Dzanku had vehemently opposed the grant of bail to the accused persons.

They are expected to reappear on November 23.

The prosecution said the complainant was an online trader and was residing at Krobo Odumasi, Eastern Region.

It said the complainant used to buy products from Kwame Asare, a trader, and a prosecution witness in the case at Arena, Accra.

The prosecution said Annor was a trader residing at Palladium, Accra.

It said Jerry Hammond, the second accused person was now at large and that Lamptey was a goldsmith residing at Mateheko, Accra.

The prosecution said on May 31, 2022, a buyer, name unknown, called the complainant on phone and ordered for 80 bundles of wire mesh fence online valued GHC 33,600.00 and requested that the items be delivered in a house at Dzorwulu, Accra.

It said the buyer told the complainant that two men would meet him at Dzorwulu and escort him to the house where the items would be delivered.

The prosecution said after delivery, the buyer asked the complainant to follow one of the two men to Odorkor, Accra to collect his money.

It said on the way to Odorkor, the man escorting the complainant allegedly escaped.

The prosecution said the complainant quickly rushed to the house at Dzorwulu where the items were parked but did not find them.

It said a report was made to the Police and on June 3, 2022, Kwame Asare, a witness in the case called the Police that Annor had brought 23 bundles of the items to his shop bearing the same identification marks as his products and selling at a cheaper price.

The prosecution said the Police arrested Annor together with the exhibits at the scene.

Annor in his caution statement indicated that Hammond, now at large, gave the items to him to sell on his behalf but he could not lead Police to arrest him (Hammond).

The prosecution said when Annor was granted Police bail, he arrested Lamptey and brought him to the Police station.

It said Lamptey also stated in his caution statement that one Michael gave him the items to sell on his behalf.

The prosecution said Lamptey, however, could not lead the Police to arrest Michael and that Annor and Lamptey had refunded cash in the sum of GHS 11,000 as part payment.