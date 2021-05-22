The Ashaiman Circuit Court on Thursday remanded into police custody two foreigners who attempted to defraud Mr Adjetey Mensah, the Assembly man for Kubekro Electoral Area of GHC120, 000.00.

The court presided over by His Highness Delali Anku remanded the two to re-appear on June 6, 2021 after they pleaded guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretense.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Acting Public Relations Officer for the Tema Regional Police Command revealed this to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu named the two as; 44-year-old Guinean, Sillah Ibrahim, and 34-year-old Cameroonian, Christopher Kessan.

She said the two were arraigned before the court after the Assembly man accompanied by two others apprehended them and handed them over to the Katamansu Police adding that they made a complaint against the two foreigners of trying to defraud him.

The accused persons, she added were accused of giving a bag containing a safe, which they (accused) alleged to be containing 1.8 million US Dollars they intended to use to buy a parcel of land from the complainant.

The facts indicated that the accused persons told the complainant that they needed to buy some special chemicals to wash the dollars before its usage, this the assembly man feigned interest in giving them GHC3, 500.00 with the assurance that he would pay the balance.

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu said on May 17, 2021 the Assembly man lured them with the excuse that their balance was ready leading to their arrest adding that during interrogation by the Zenu-Atadeka District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Kudze, the two confessed of having intent to defraud complainant.

The Police, she said were making efforts to apprehend an accomplice they claimed had the keys to the safe with him at the Spintex area.