Court remands two persons over fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two persons into police custody for the fraudulent transaction of land.

Mr Victor Senyagloh, a 71-year-old farmer, who pleaded guilty to all charges, and Mr James Asante, a 65-year-old engineer, who denied the charges against him, were remanded into police custody to reappear on October 25, 2022.

Mr Christian Swaniker, a 76-year-old Architect, was absent and the court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The three were jointly being held for conspiracy to defraud and fraudulent transaction of land.

Mr Senyagloh pleaded guilty, and the Court convicted him on his plea, but the sentence was deferred.

Prosecuting Police Inspector Teye Okuffo told the Court that the complainant, Mr Razak Mohammed, is a businessman and resides in East Legon.

The prosecution said the complainant was into estates and had houses at Abelemkpe.

Inspector Okuffo said in February 2022, Mr Senyagloh approached the complainant and told him that, his brother, Mr Dogbe (at large) was the owner of a piece of land behind the complainant’s ongoing project and offered the land to the complainant for sale.

The prosecution said they agreed to 40,000 dollars as the selling price of the land.

Inspector Okuffo said the complainant made part payment of 10,000 dollars to Mr Senyagloh and Dogbe.

The prosecution said the complainant after the payment, requested Mr Senyagloh to cut down a tree, which was on the land and immediately the tree was cut down, while another person came up and claimed ownership of the land and substantiated his claim with a document from the Swaniker Family.

Inspector Okuffo said the complainant lost interest in the land and requested a refund of his money, but they failed.

The prosecution said the complainant reported Mr Senyagloh to the Police and he mentioned Mr Asante and Mr Swaniker as his accomplices whom he shared the money with.

Inspector Okuffo said during the investigation, the accused persons refunded 5,000

dollars to the complainant through the Police.

The prosecution said efforts were being made to apprehend Mr Dogbe to assist in investigations.