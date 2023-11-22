Court restrains Dormaahene from attending Berekumhene’s funeral

A Sunyani High Court has ordered the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Trasitional Area, Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu, from attending the burial rites of the late Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.

This follows an action brought before the court by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council.

Sources indicate that the decision to secure the injunction follows plans by the Dormahene to attend the burial at a time the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, would be attending the event, a development that could breach the peace of the area.

A Programme outline, advertised by the Berekum Traditional council, suggests that the Dormahene, the President, Members of the Bono Regional and National Houses of Chiefs, and other prominent personalities were to attend the burial yesterday, Wednesday November 22.

This was to pave way for the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II to attend the burial on Thursday November 23.

Traditionally, the Otumfuor is expected to be the last person to attend the burial of a Berekumhene since it is within his jurisdiction and right to enstool a new chief, after the burial.

However, the Dormaahene, who was to attend the event earlier, for reasons best known to him decided to attend at the same time the Otumfour would be attending, compelling the Berekum Traditional Council to seek the legal action.

This, according to sources is to prevent potential chaos that may ensue should the two traditional heads meet at the event at the same time.

Meanwhile, the court has further requested the Ghana Police Service to assist the Berekum Traditional Council in carrying out the injunction order to maintain peace within Berekum and surrounding vicinity.