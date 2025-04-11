Court Restricts Social Media Commentary in Defamation Case Involving Former Deputy Minister

The Accra High Court has issued an injunction barring two individuals from publicly linking former Deputy Trade Minister Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei to a defamation dispute involving alleged nude video circulation.

The order, granted on April 10, 2025, prohibits brand influencer Tina Mensah and herbal company CEO Sophia Ocansey from making further statements about Asiamah-Adjei until lawsuits are resolved.

Asiamah-Adjei initiated legal action against Ocansey over social media posts she claims falsely accused her of orchestrating a smear campaign. The former minister seeks GH¢5 million in damages, alleging Ocansey’s remarks harmed her reputation. In a parallel case, Mensah filed a GH¢20 million defamation suit against Asiamah-Adjei, accusing her foster daughter, Abigail Kwarteng, of secretly recording and distributing a private video. Mensah claims the footage, allegedly filmed during a dispute in Kumasi, led to personal and professional setbacks, including lost endorsements.

Asiamah-Adjei denies involvement, stating she has not been formally served with Mensah’s suit. “These allegations are unfounded and defamatory,” she said, challenging Mensah to substantiate her claims in court. Mensah, however, asserts Kwarteng admitted to sending the video to the ex-minister, demanding a public apology and a court declaration that its release was malicious.

The cases highlight escalating tensions over social media’s role in defamation, particularly for public figures. Ghana’s legal framework allows individuals to seek redress for reputational harm, but balancing free expression with protection against online attacks remains complex. Similar disputes have surged globally as platforms like TikTok amplify both accountability and abuse. Legal experts note that proving malice and intent is critical in such cases, with courts increasingly tasked with navigating digital evidence and jurisdictional challenges.

Asiamah-Adjei’s injunction underscores proactive measures to mitigate reputational damage during litigation. Yet, the dual lawsuits also reveal vulnerabilities in privacy rights and the potential for personal conflicts to spiral into public legal battles. The outcomes could influence precedents for handling digital defamation in Ghana, where traditional libel laws are being tested by evolving online dynamics. For now, the court’s restraint on public commentary aims to preserve judicial integrity while the parties await a definitive ruling.