Court rules that accused killers of MP gave voluntary statement

An Accra High Court hearing the murder case of J. B. Danquah Adu, sitting MP for Abuakwa North, has ruled that the statements of the two accused persons offered to the Police and tendered in evidence were made voluntarily.

Delivering its ruling after mini- trial, the Court held that the accused persons were not coerced to make any statements to the Police, “neither were they promised any favours before they voluntarily gave their caution and charge statements.”

“The objection by defence counsel in respect of the caution statement not being voluntarily made is overruled,” the trial Judge, Justice Mrs Lydia Osei-Marfo said.

Daniel Aseidu aka Sexy Dondon and Vincent Bossu’s lawyer, Mr Yaw Dankwah had contended that his clients did not voluntarily offer their caution and charge statements.

The Court therefore conducted a mini trial to ascertain the veracity of the accused persons before the substantive trial continued.

Aseidu contended that he was subjected to degrees of threat, harm and intimidation before he could accept what was thrown at him.

Prosecution led by Principal State Attorney Sefakor Batse held that the accused persons voluntarily gave their statements.

The state therefore called Police investigators and independent witnesses to prove that the accused persons gave their statements voluntarily.

Meanwhile the Court has adjourned the substantive trial to April 27, 2023, following a strike action by jurors.

Asiedu and Bossu are standing trial for the murder of the MP in February 2016. The two have been charged with conspiracy to rob.

Asiedu is facing additional charges of murder and robbery. The two have been remanded into lawful custody