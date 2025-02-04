Court Ruling Discredits False Allegations Against Tanko Kwamigah

Recent news articles attempting to discredit Mr. Gabriel Adovoe Kwabla Kwamigah, popularly known as Tanko Kwamigah, in his bid for the Volta Regional Member at the Council of State, have been met with undeniable legal facts that expose the falsehoods being spread against him.

The allegations of criminal involvement, which have been weaponized by his detractors, have been thoroughly discredited by a formal court ruling exonerating him of no wrongdoing.

An available court document (Suit No. A7/80/2024, dated 3rd April 2024) unequivocally states that Mr. Kwamigah has been discharged of all allegations against him.

The ruling, signed by Her Worship Anna A. A. G. Anaafi Gyasi (Mrs), specifically notes that the decision to discharge him was based on the advice of the Attorney General, further reinforcing his legal innocence.

This court decision invalidates all previous insinuations and accusations aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

Contrary to the misinformation being propagated, Mr. Kwamigah is also not battling multiple criminal cases with facts and documents all available from a court of competent jurisdiction.

In fact, he has been legally absolved of any wrongdoing, making the claims against him not only misleading but also a deliberate attempt to undermine his political aspirations.

These attempts to link him to fraudulent activities, including the MenzGold scam, are fabrications designed to derail his legitimate bid for the Council of State.

Furthermore, accusations suggesting that the Volta Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been financially induced to support his candidacy are unfounded and politically motivated.

The electoral process for the Council of State is structured to ensure integrity, and any insinuation that officials are engaging in corrupt practices is a baseless attack without substantial evidence.

In a rejoinder signed by Edwin Kwashie Gawugah, Tanko’s Campaign Manager stated clearly that, he has never been convicted of any fraud-related offence, insisting that such reports have no legal or factual basis.

The statement emphasised that the aspirant is a respected businessman who has built his reputation and enterprise on integrity, transparency, and adherence to both national and international trade laws.

“Our candidate has never been involved in any fraudulent activity. The claims made in the publication are unsubstantiated and intended to tarnish his hard-earned reputation as a distinguished businessman and leader,” part of the statement reads.

The campaign team further explained that Mr Kwamigah has lawfully conducted numerous transactions within the gold sector, holding valid licences and permits issued by relevant regulatory bodies. They assured the public that his dealings have always been in good faith and within legal frameworks.

The statement urged the public to treat the allegations with contempt, asserting that they were orchestrated to damage the candidate’s credibility ahead of the Council of State elections. The team reaffirmed Mr Kwamigah’s commitment to serving the Volta Region with integrity and his dedication to the welfare of its people.

“We call on all well-meaning ‘Voltarians’ to disregard any attempt to misrepresent Mr Kwamigah’s character and contributions to the region and the business community. We also urge everyone to support his bid to represent our region at the national level and advocate for its best interests,” the statement added.

Addressing the broader implications of the allegations, the campaign team called for an election process free of personal attacks and misinformation. They encouraged all candidates to focus on their vision for the Volta Region rather than engaging in smear campaigns.