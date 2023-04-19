Court sentences armed robber to ten years imprisonment

A Tema Circuit Court has sentenced one Emmanuel Kofi Ashong to ten years imprisonment in hard labour for attacking and robbing a seamstress at Kpone-Shanghai of her belongings.

The court presided over by Ms. Agnes Opoku Banie sentenced Ashong after his own plea of guilty to the charge of robbery, contrary to Section 149 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) George Doe, who was prosecuting, said the complainant, (name withheld) is a seamstress residing at Shanghai-Kpone, while Ashong, also known as Fan Fool, resides at Abonkor, a suburb of Tema New Town.

He said on April 7, 2023, at about 1400 hours, the complainant was on her way home, holding her black lady’s purse, which contained her Techno Spark4 mobile phone valued at Gh₵1000.00, Samsung mobile phone valued at Gh₵80.00 and a cash amount of Gh₵1,200.00.

ASP Doe noted that Ashong and his accomplice Hamza, who was on the run, spotted her and followed her secretly, adding that upon reaching a section of the path opposite Shanghai Hotel, the complainant felt a shadow over her and turned to see who it was.

The Prosecutor said immediately she turned, the convict slapped her, causing her to fall to the ground, where the accused demanded that she hand over her purse, but she refused.

Mr Doe said Ashong then subjected her to severe beatings, over-powered her and robbed her of the purse containing the items earlier mentioned and took to his heels together with an accomplice.

He said the victim made a complaint to the Kpone Police, and a medical report form was issued to her to attend hospital for treatment.

He said the complainant, assisted by some members of the public, arrested Ashong from his hideout at Tema Newtown and handed him over to the Kpone Police, where an investigative cautioned statement was obtained from him.

The prosecution said Ashong could not, however, lead Police to arrest his accomplice called Hamza and was put before the court after investigations.