Court Sentences Christopher Sorkpa to 5 Years for Damaging Cars in Parliament

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced 33-year-old Christopher Kofi Okyere Sorkpa to five years in prison for damaging several vehicles belonging to Members of Parliament and their staff.

On December 18, 2024, Sorkpa, along with 42-year-old Wisdom Ahli, both residents of Kasoa and alleged preachers of the gospel, entered the Parliament House Car Park under suspicious circumstances. Sorkpa was seen holding a handbag with an earth chisel concealed inside.

The prosecution charged Sorkpa with six offenses, including conspiracy to commit unlawful damage and unlawful damage. According to the prosecution, Sorkpa used the chisel to smash the windscreens of five vehicles: two Toyota V8 SUVs, two Toyota Camry Saloon Cars, and one Rav4 SUV. These vehicles belonged to Members of Parliament Kwaku Okyere Agyekum of Fanteakwa South, Eugene Boakye Antwi of Subin, and three parliamentary staff members: Jessica Mensah, Sena Atsu, and Gifty Gbah.

Ahli, the second accused, was reportedly praising Sorkpa for the damages. Both men were apprehended by parliamentary police, and their statements were taken in the presence of an independent witness.

During his court appearance on December 20, Sorkpa pleaded guilty to all charges and was convicted on his own plea. Judge Samuel Bright Asiedu sentenced Sorkpa to three years for conspiracy to cause unlawful damage and five years for each of the other five counts, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Ahli was remanded in police custody as his charges were found to be defective. The prosecution, led by Supt. Augustine Yirenkye, requested an adjournment to amend the charges against Ahli. The case has been adjourned to January 9, 2025, for further proceedings.