Court System Frustrates OSP, Pushing Him to Trial by Media – Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has criticized the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for resorting to media trials, attributing the trend to frustrations with the court system.

Speaking on Channel 1 Television, the lawmaker argued that the OSP’s approach undermines the rule of law and creates a culture of public condemnation before legal due process is exhausted.

“The OSP gets frustrated with the court processes, and so he thinks trial in the media works for him. But that is not the Ghana we all dreamt of,” Baffour Awuah stated. He emphasized that the OSP’s role should be to ensure the laws of the country are enforced effectively, rather than using the media to publicly target individuals.

The MP’s comments come amid ongoing scrutiny of the OSP’s handling of high-profile cases, including its recent declaration of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a person of interest. Baffour Awuah questioned the legal basis for such actions, arguing that the OSP often bypasses proper judicial procedures.

“What power does he even have to declare someone wanted without recourse to the court of law? Ghana is a creation of law; we must respect the laws of this country,” he said.

OSP’s Media Tactics Under Fire

Baffour Awuah drew parallels between the OSP’s treatment of Ofori-Atta and its handling of the case involving Charles Bissue, a former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining. He accused the OSP of misleading the public by creating the impression that an arrest warrant had been issued for Bissue, only for it to be revealed later that no such warrant existed.

“He had come out and made the media believe that he had procured an order for arrest. It was on that basis that the judge made the order for an interim injunction. Subsequently, he says there is no order for arrest because he is aware that sitting in his office, he does not have the power. He must go to the district court to procure an order for arrest,” the MP explained.

Baffour Awuah also highlighted the constitutional rights of individuals under investigation, noting that the OSP does not necessarily need their presence to proceed with its work. “Under the constitution of Ghana, you have the right not to incriminate yourself. That is why when a policeman confronts you on a matter, he reads you your caution statement—that you have the right to remain silent. Otherwise, anything you say will be used against you in a court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.

He added, “What it simply means is that even if I appear in your office, I can choose not to talk. So, invariably, you don’t need me to proceed with your investigations because I cannot speak to incriminate myself. The presence of Ofori-Atta in the office of the Special Prosecutor is unnecessary.”

The MP’s critique underscores growing concerns about the OSP’s methods and its relationship with the judiciary. While the office was established to combat corruption and hold public officials accountable, its reliance on media trials has drawn criticism from legal experts and politicians alike.

Baffour Awuah urged the OSP to focus on building strong, law-based cases that can withstand judicial scrutiny. “Let the law work. This is the problem I’ve always had with the OSP. It is the same thing he did in the case of Charles Bissue. He must respect the laws of this country and ensure that investigations are conducted within the legal framework,” he said.

The MP’s remarks reflect a broader debate about the balance between accountability and due process in Ghana’s fight against corruption. While the OSP’s mandate is to act as an independent anti-corruption body, its methods have sometimes been seen as undermining the very legal principles it seeks to uphold.

As the OSP continues its work, the call for greater adherence to legal protocols and less reliance on media trials is likely to grow louder. For now, Baffour Awuah’s critique serves as a reminder that the pursuit of justice must be grounded in the rule of law, not public opinion.

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah’s criticism of the OSP highlights a critical tension in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts. While the office’s mandate is to hold powerful individuals accountable, its methods must align with legal standards to maintain public trust. Media trials may generate short-term attention, but they risk eroding the credibility of the justice system in the long run. Striking the right balance between accountability and due process remains a key challenge for the OSP and Ghana’s broader governance framework.*