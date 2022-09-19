Court to begin trial of Radio Ada journalist on October 27

The trial of Mr. Noah Narh Dameh, a Deputy Station Coordinator and Journalist of Radio Ada will commence on October 27, 2022, at the District Court in Tema.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong, a District Court Judge sitting as an additional Magistrate set the date for the commencement of trial following the successful completion of the Case Management Conference.

Dameh on his first day at Court pleaded not guilty to the charge of the publication of false news contrary to section 76(1) of the Electronic Communication Act, 2008 (ACT 775).

The facts of the case as stated on May 13, 2022, was that the Tema Regional Police Command received a petition from Dr. Daniel Mckorley popularly known as McDan, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Electrochem Ghana Limited through Mr. Bernard Korley, his administrator.

It added that the complainant indicated that Dameh had published false news on his Facebook wall about Mr. Mckorley on Sunday, May 08, 2022.

According to the complainant, the said information posted was false, adding that the accused through the false publication put his life in danger in the community where his company was undertaking a project, as the accused attached his picture to the publication.

The facts stated that the accused was subsequently invited to the police station and questioned, but he could not justify his reason for posting the complainant’s picture attached to one Benjamin Anim in handcuffs insinuating that he was behind the hospitalization of the said Anim.

The Radio Ada journalist who later submitted typed statements to the police was subsequently formally arrested, cautioned, charged with the offense, and arraigned before the court.