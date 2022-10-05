Court to rule on stay of execution on bail in Abeka Bride murder

The Kaneshie District Court will on October 6, rule on a stay of execution in respect of bail granted to four persons arrested over the murder of a newly wedded woman at Abeka, suburb of Accra.

Muniratu Moro was murdered a few days after she was married off.

The Police had vehemently opposed the grant of bail on the grounds that the Court did not have jurisdiction to grant bail in murder cases, offences which were indictable, and the security of the accused persons were at stake.

Defence Counsels however opposed the stay of execution filed by the state, saying if the Court had no jurisdiction, they would have no business appearing before it.

According to the lawyers, the offences were now bailable under the Constitution.

The Court had earlier on granted the four accused persons bail in the sum of GHS 300,000 with three sureties to be justified.

The substantive case was adjourned to October 20.

The Police opposed to the bail and the Attorney General office filed an application for stay of execution in relation to bail granted to the four accused persons.

At the Court today, defence counsel could not step out of the court room because of the charged crowd outside the court room.

The accused persons are Moro Salifu Zakaria, 44 and Adams Salifu Zakaria both Land Surveyors, Amdiya Mohammed, a 33-year-old trader, and Abass Mohammed, a 27-year-old Labourer.

They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime, to wit, murder, and murder.

Their pleas have not been taken.

Prosecution said Abass is the errand boy Salifu, all the accused persons resided in a house at Abeka Zongo .

On August 28, 2022, Police said, before the marriage of the deceased, Salifu and Amdiya had disagreement over the deceased becoming a second wife.

Prosecution said Police investigation led to the arrest of the accused persons after the alleged murder of the Muniratu who was stabbed several times.