Court to rule on UTAG strike March 9

An Accra High Court (Labour Court One) will on March 9 rule on whether the industrial action embarked on by the University Teachers Association (UTAG) was illegal or not.

The court gave the date for rule after counsel for UTAG, Mr Kwesi Delata, and counsel for the National Labour Commission, Ms Efiba Amihere, took turns to argue their case out in court.

Ms Amihere argued that the strike by UTAG was illegal because the Association did not follow the due process and same was in contravention with the Labour Act.

According to counsel for the NLC, UTAG leadership failed to inform the NLC of their intended strike and that before one embarked on industrial action, the Association ought to have followed those processes, but they did not.

She explained that a news item, which indicated a delay in the release of a labour market report triggered the strike.

Ms Amihere said when information reached the Commission that UTAG was going to embark on strike, the Commission invited leadership and other stakeholders to resolve the impasse.

During the meeting, UTAG indicated that it was prevented by a security guard at the premises of the Commission from serving it (Commission).

The counsel said at another instance, UTAG claimed they had served one Lydia on the premises of the Commission, but it, however, turned out that the said Lydia did not work at the Commission.

Mr Delata said UTAG opposed the application because the Commission’s directives were unlawful and incapable of enforcement by a court of law.

He argued that the application before the court breached the rules of natural justice and same was unmeritorious.

Mr Delata was of the view that UTAG never breached the Labour Act, and that the Association was not given the 14 days within, which to respond to the NLC’s directives.

UTAG on February 21, 2022, called off it strike following a court order and intervention by Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, it claimed.

The NLC had dragged UTAG to Court following the Association’s refusal to comply with the directives to call off its strike.

The Commission, therefore, filed two applications before the court.

The first was a motion for an enforcement of the directives issued by the NLC on January 13, this year, for UTAG to return to the lecture halls so teaching could commence.

The second is an interlocutory injunction to restrain UTAG from continuing with the strike.

On January 10, this year, UTAG embarked on an industrial action over “worsening” condition of service.

The NLC, after hearing the case on January 13, this year, ruled that the strike be called off because it was illegal and same did not follow due process.