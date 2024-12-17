Court Urges Banks to Strengthen ICT Systems After Fraudster Sentenced to Five Years

A judge has urged financial institutions to enhance their vigilance and ICT systems following the sentencing of Jessica Oforiwa, a 35-year-old caterer and hairdresser, to five years in prison for stealing over GH₵81,000 from GCB Bank customers using cloned cheques.

Isaac Addo, the presiding judge, emphasized the need for banks and other financial institutions to upgrade their ICT systems and regularly train staff, particularly tellers, to scrutinize financial instruments, such as cheques, thoroughly before making payments. He underscored that protecting the interests of depositors and shareholders was crucial to maintaining public trust in the financial system.

Oforiwa was convicted on seven charges, including abetment of crime and stealing, with sentences running concurrently. Her accomplices—Dawda Sawdido, Mohammed Muktar, Fuseini Saeed Ibrahim, Felix Mensah, Lawrence Quarshie, and Philip Ansah—remain at large.

In sentencing Oforiwa, the court acknowledged her young age and status as a first-time offender but noted that her actions were premeditated. She played a significant role in the theft, assisting her accomplices in withdrawing funds from the bank.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, expressed concern over the growing trend of such financial crimes, which they argued were harming institutions and undermining the economy. They requested a deterrent sentence to address the increasing number of similar incidents.

Oforiwa, who resides in Kasoa, was implicated in the theft of GH₵81,060 using cloned cheques from GCB Bank in 2022. The fraud was discovered after GCB Bank found that several cheques had been altered and withdrawn from customers’ accounts. Camelot Company Limited, the producers of the cheques, identified that the cheques had been chemically altered and re-issued from Oforiwa’s account, Jesnat Cook Company.

Investigations revealed that Oforiwa and her accomplices had erased the original account details and signatures from the cheques, making them appear legitimate to the bank. The withdrawals occurred between January and August 2022, with each accomplice accessing varying amounts of money from different branches of GCB Bank.

The scheme was exposed when Philip Ansah and convicted accomplice Livingston Ankomah attempted to withdraw additional funds using cloned cheques at two branches of GCB Bank on August 1, 2022. Their suspicious actions led to their arrest.

Oforiwa was arrested in December 2022, admitting her involvement and suggesting that her boyfriend, Samuel Gyane Nyanteh, may also have been involved.

As the case highlights the vulnerabilities in the banking sector, the judge’s remarks on strengthening ICT systems serve as a timely reminder for financial institutions to implement more robust measures to safeguard against similar fraudulent activities in the future.