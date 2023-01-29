Courteous Visit Of The ECOWAS Resident Representative In Ivory Coast To The Ambassador Of France In Ivory Coast

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Mrs. Fanta CISSE the Resident Representative ECOWAS Côte d’Ivoire, was received in audience at the French Embassy, H.E. Jean-Christophe BELLIARD

This meeting was an opportunity for the two diplomats to address each other’s New Year’s wishes on the one hand, and on the other, an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of friendship and collaboration between France and ECOWAS.

The exchanges focussed on the security situation in the Sahel. Also, by mutual agreement, the two counterparts have undertaken to work closely together to carry out certain projects, in particular, the effective implementation of the Information and Documentation Centre for commercial purposes. In this regard, the Ambassador of France said he was open, to give his support, to accompany the Resident Representative, in the realisation of certain projects specific to ECOWAS.

In addition, H.E. Mr. Jean-Christophe BELLIARD, welcomed the current political and socio-economic situation of Côte d’Ivoire, which ensures good stability throughout the national territory.

Ambassador Fanta CISSE, for her part, emphasised the importance of Communication with the entire Diplomatic Corps.

This visit by H.E. Mrs. Ambassador Fanta CISSE is the very first visit made at the beginning of 2023, to an accredited Ambassador in Côte d’Ivoire.