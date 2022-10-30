Covenant Medical Mission organizes health screening for Ga South community

The medical arm of Covenant Faith Chapel International-Accra, Covenant Medical Mission has organised a free medical outreach to some community members of Ga South and its surrounding environs last week.

As part of contributing their quota to good health and wellness among individuals, the medical team screened patrons of lifestyle diseases and other health complications that have the tendency to truncate one’s life with time.

The free medical outreach had people screened for dental health, diabetes, hypertension, eye check-up, among others as there were seasoned medical team who offered consultation services to participants and gave a prescription to help control their ill health.

Over 500 participants who partook in the free medical outreach expressed their gratitude to Covenant Medical Mission for the great gesture shown to them in order to promote healthy lifestyles among the community members living in Ga South and its environs.

Madam Vera Yaa Turkson, a Trader at the Ga South Market who partook in the free medical outreach commended Covenant Medical Outreach for contributing to the wellness of people residing in the community.

“Most often when you hear about medical outreach, it is solely screening for High Blood Pressure and Diabetes, but Covenant Medical Mission literally set up a “fully-Fledged” health facility at the Ga South Municipal Assembly forecourt and provided us with this great medical services for free in this hard times and we are very grateful”, she said.

Apostle Dr. Peter Quarcoopome Sackey, Founder and General Overseer of Covenant Faith Chapel International said the medical outreach was to mark the commemoration of the church’s 10th anniversary by giving back to the society as they always organise such outreach in every quarter of the year.

According to him, the lined-up activities scheduled for the anniversary involves a 3-day Convention which was to commence with the medical outreach as it was important to use it as means of preaching the gospel to both believers and non-believers of the gospel for salvation.

“Man is a tripartite being who is a spirit, and has a soul living in a house called body, hence it was important to take care of its emotional, psychological, and physical needs to function effectively,”he underscored.

Apostle Dr. Sackey, who doubles as a Medical Doctor appreciated all members of the church for their continuous support to make Medical Covenant Mission to help provide medical services to people and promote good healthy conditions among Ghanaians.

“By the grace of God and with most of our church members being medics, we have been able to chalk successes with various medical outreaches in some communities including Korle Gonno, Amanfrom, Galilea market, and twice in Ga South Municipal Assembly forecourt”, the Man of God recalled.

The General Overseer called on corporate institutions and benevolent organisations to partner with the Covenant Medical Mission to continue providing health services to the less privileged in the community and also extend the outreach to other regions by making it a national project to save the lives of people suffering from different health complications. Apostle Dr. Sackey reiterated that, with more partners on board, the outreach

By: Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah